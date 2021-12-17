Is Snooki swapping Jersey Shore for The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast is in for quite a shake-up if "Snooki" from Jersey Shore joins.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is no stranger to reality tv. Having been on the "Jersey Shore" and "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" on MTV since 2009, she knows how to be a reality TV star.

There have been whispers and rumors that she would be switching shows and joining the RHONJ cast in the near future.

There is no doubt that she would add some flavor and spice to the show, and most viewers think that adding Snooki is just what the show needs.

However, it doesn't seem like joining the show is of any interest to her.

When talking to Page Six she said that the RHONJ would just be way too much drama for her.

"I’m, like, terrified because some of those girls … they get into it,” Nicole said."Even though I’m on a reality show, I hate drama,” she added. “I like positivity and I like just having a good time and going home. I just feel like that would be wild.”

We all know Snooki — whose family owns houses in both Morris County and Ocean County — is no stranger to drama.

Throughout her years on the Jersey Shore, she was known for being wild and crazy.

However, she did take a short break from the show because she wanted to move away from her messy public image and focus on her family.

The old Snooki definitely would have taken a chance and joined the RHONJ.

If we're being honest, I think Sammi Sweatheart would be a perfect candidate. Especially since she has no intentions of ever rejoining the Jersey Shore cast.

