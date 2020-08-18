Snooki tells Toms River to chill out

Apparently Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (of Jersey Shore fame) has not received the warmest of welcomes after buying a house in Toms River. The reality TV star and her husband paid $850,000 for a new house in the Silverton section of Toms River and not all the residents are happy about it.

As reported in the Asbury Park Press, the paper’s Facebook page was filled with commenters who were concerned about Snooki bringing her hard-partying ways to their town. Polizzi says they shouldn’t worry. On her podcast, quoted by the Asbury Park Press, “I'm not going to bother anybody. We're not throwing house parties like we're Jersey Shore, 2009. Like, I have three kids, let me enjoy Toms River. I'm allowed.” She says to her haters, “I'm with my children, calm the (blank) down.”

Apparently she will have more time to spend in her new colonial; it was reported that she is leaving the Jersey Shore spinoff Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. But, please don’t go sightseeing to her house; she told her podcast audience “There's so many cars stopping and looking, it's uncomfortable and I'm with my children and no offense if it’s one of you guys, but you’re strangers and we're in a pandemic so I'm literally hiding in the house.”

It sounds like a pretty good place to hunker down: it’s on a lagoon and has an outdoor saltwater pool; if you want to see the inside, our colleague Matt Ryan has a gallery of the inside and outside of the house. She didn’t move far; she had been living in Brick (she and her husband have a home in Florham Park, as well) and in comparing the two towns she said, “I definitely love the Brick community better because they're much nicer."

