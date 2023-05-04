Is bag ban working? – NJ Top News for Thursday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

⬛ You've made it a whole year with no single-use plastic bags in NJ

Have you gotten used to walking into the supermarket with your own bags yet?

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ New report finds NJ police didn't comply with transparency orders

A new report from the office of the state comptroller found that 80% of NJ police departments did not update their websites for reporting police misconduct.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ A new demand to halt NJ offshore wind, investigate whale deaths

New Jersey State Senate Republicans hold a virtual hearing and encourage a temporary freeze on windfarm survey work to review the cause of whale and dolphin deaths

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Is NJ one of the 'best states'? U.S. News releases 2023 rankings

New Jersey ranks significantly better than Pennsylvania in this new analysis.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Newark, NJ bank workers become ill after handling tainted cash

The Wells Fargo branch on Lyons Avenue was evacuated with first responders and a hazmat team called to the bank.

Click HERE to read more.

