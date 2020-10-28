If COVID is surging in NJ, why aren’t more hospitalized? NJ top news for 10/28
If New Jersey is in the midst of a "second wave" of coronavirus, how come more people aren't hospitalized?
For almost two weeks, state health officials have been reporting more than 1,000 new positive COVID-19 tests per day, yet hospitalizations remain very low. Fewer than 1,000 are hospitalized statewide. Of those hospitalizations, only 182 are considered critical and only 68 patients are on life supporting ventilators.
There is at least anecdotal evidence that a much greater proportion of those testing positive are either asymptomatic and/or recovering on their own without critical interventions than happening just a few months ago.
