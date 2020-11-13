As Gov. Phil Murphy insists "all options are on the table" to stop the surge in new coronavirus cases, and refuses to rule out new limits on indoor gatherings, questions are being raised about who would enforce such regulations.

When New York's governor imposed a limit of 10 on gatherings, even those in private homes, there wasn't much mention of enforcement. On a state and local level, restrictions on businesses have been enforced by both local police and officials from state and local health departments. Private parties that have been held in violation of previous rules on social gatherings have largely been broken up by local police.

However, it's difficult to imagine police going to private homes to break up smaller gatherings. Even as Murphy said restrictions on private gatherings were "without question" a possibility, he acknowledged they would be difficult to enforce such limits. Instead, the governor doubled down on his plea to cancel all social gatherings and break out of what he called "COVID fatigue."

Murphy has also given local governments the power to enact their own curfews, beyond his executive order closing indoor dining at 10 p.m. and prohibiting sitting at a bar. Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says that makes no sense. While he is obeying the governor's orders, he believes the curfew may be counterproductive and could actually drive more people into the type of in-home gatherings being blamed for a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Other Top NJ News: