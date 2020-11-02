NJ businesses, residents brace for another lockdown. NJ Top News for 11/2

COVID-weary New Jersey residents and businesses are bracing for another round of restrictions and closures as the Garden State continues to register an increase in new positive tests for coronavirus.

While Gov. Phil Murphy says he believes private gatherings are the biggest driver of these new infections, "all options are on the table." That could include a curfew, new stay-at-home orders and another round of business closures.

Murphy has not been shy about imposing restrictions he believes will help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, and has been supportive of measures taken in Newark, Hoboken and other cities, which have included a curfew and stepped-up enforcement of executive orders. If new restrictions are imposed on businesses, it could be the end for many of them. Even while saying not a single COVID-19 outbreak has been traced to indoor dining, Murphy refused to expand capacity beyond 25%. The NJ Restaurant Association says that will force many more eateries to close.

Many of those I spoke with this weekend expect new restrictions by Thanksgiving. Murphy has warned against large gatherings for the holiday, and suggested having Thanksgiving dinner outside.

Other Top News for Nov. 2, 2020:

{newsletter]