How to track your mail-in NJ ballot

It’s been quite a year, this living nightmare called 2020. The pandemic has brought about (along with a thousand other bad things) a change in the way we vote. We registered voters have been sent ballots without requesting them and are being asked to return them by mail or drop them in your county ballot box. Here’s a list of those if you need one.

With all Trump’s hype about mail-in ballots being a “disaster” and trying to create doubt as to the validity of the system, the fear is working on many people. What if your ballot never gets there? What if it isn’t counted?

How to track your mail-in ballot

If you're a New Jersey registered voter, you can track your mail-in ballot to make sure it was received. I’ve already done it and it’s easy. Here’s how, step by step.

First go to this site.

