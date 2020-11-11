If you are hosting a Thanksgiving dinner, federal health officials say you should make it BYT: Bring Your Own Turkey.

The new guidelines from the CDC. suggest you and all invited guests should quarantine for 14 days before dinner. Dinner should be held outside. They suggest everyone wear a mask and maintain six feet of space between other guests. The new guidance also suggests everyone bring their own food a drink.

Gov. Phil Murphy did not mention Thanksgiving specifically, but did say he had concerns about the upcoming holiday season. He urged New Jersey residents to cancel ALL indoor gatherings. Indoor gatherings, house parties and other group activities have been blamed for a large part of the new surge of COVID-19 cases.

New restrictions on bars and restaurants go into effect Thursday, despite not a single outbreak being traced to indoor dining. No indoor service is permitted after 10 p.m. Seating at a bar is banned at all times.

Murphy also held out the possibility for even more restrictions, as he reported the highest number of new COVID cases since mid-April. Weekly cases are now topping 2,300. In October, that number was less than 600.

