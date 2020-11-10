As COVID cases and hospitalizations keep rising in New Jersey, Gov. Murphy has announced indoor dining must stop at 10 p.m., but some don't think he's on the right track.

On the same day New Jersey-based Pfizer announced that its COVID-19 vaccine may be 90% effective based on early and incomplete test results, the state Department of Health acknowledged that more work needs to be done to make sure healthcare workers are more comfortable with getting the vaccine once it's available.

New Jersey's reported test positivity for COVID-19 is now up over 7.5%. Before the current surge, it had been recorded regularly below 2%, as though the rate of transmission hasn't really budged in recent weeks, its reading above 1 indicates the virus is still spreading.

Now that Gov. Murphy has tightened restrictions on indoor dining, bars and lounges, he is not directly answering the question of whether further actions could be taken to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

If voter fraud existed in the election of a week ago, U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr has given federal prosecutors the OK to pursue substantial allegations.

In Morris County, the New Jersey Globe is reporting 1 in every 5 ballots has blurred ink preventing scanners from getting clear reads.

Yesterday we were telling you how cyber tips about online predators have spiked during the pandemic. Today, in the second part of David Matthau's report, investigators say they're doing everything possible to crack down on these sick and dangerous individuals, but they can't do it alone.

As the world gets good news on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, U.S. health officials approve emergency use of an experimental drug from Eli Lilly to help the immune system fight COVID-19 in those who already have the virus.

You said "yes" to legal weed in New Jersey, and now so have lawmakers in both houses of the legislature.

Health experts across the country are telling you not to cancel your Thanksgiving entirely, as spending time with your loved ones is important for your health, but you may not be satisfied with how those experts are telling you to do it this year.

Are you being scammed? Masks to stop the spread of the coronavirus that are marketed as "antiviral" often cost more than surgical masks, or even N95s. But there have not been enough significant independent studies to prove that these masks with special coatings are any more effective, though they can sell for up to $10 a pop.

Today the Vatican is releasing its report on the investigation into the predatory habits of former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who served for 14 years as the Archbishop of Newark, and previously Bishop of the Diocese of Metuchen.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.