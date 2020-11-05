As you head to work this morning, don't forget your mask. New workplace rules are in effect today aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus.

Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order imposing the new rules as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in New Jersey. We are seeing the highest levels of COVID infections since early May. Hospitalizations are also increasing, however those needing critical and/or life supporting treatment remain relatively low. Aside from the new workplace rules, Murphy has created a mechanism to report businesses that are non-compliant, and is urging workers to use it.

The Governor's executive order:

• Requires workers and customers to maintain at least six feet of distance from one another, to the maximum extent possible;

• Requires everyone to wear face masks, except when an employee is at their workstation or at least six feet from others, or is alone in a walled space such as an office.

• Ensures that employees practice hand hygiene and provide employees with sufficient break time for that purpose;

• Routinely clean and disinfect all high-touch areas in accordance with DOH and CDC guidelines;

• Do not allow sick employees to enter workplace and follow requirements of applicable leave laws; - If you are sick please stay home.

• Promptly notify employees of any known exposure to COVID-19 at the worksheet.

More NJ Top News: