What you need to know about new COVID-19 workplace rules — NJ Top News for 11/5
As you head to work this morning, don't forget your mask. New workplace rules are in effect today aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus.
Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order imposing the new rules as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in New Jersey. We are seeing the highest levels of COVID infections since early May. Hospitalizations are also increasing, however those needing critical and/or life supporting treatment remain relatively low. Aside from the new workplace rules, Murphy has created a mechanism to report businesses that are non-compliant, and is urging workers to use it.
The Governor's executive order:
• Requires workers and customers to maintain at least six feet of distance from one another, to the maximum extent possible;
• Requires everyone to wear face masks, except when an employee is at their workstation or at least six feet from others, or is alone in a walled space such as an office.
• Ensures that employees practice hand hygiene and provide employees with sufficient break time for that purpose;
• Routinely clean and disinfect all high-touch areas in accordance with DOH and CDC guidelines;
• Do not allow sick employees to enter workplace and follow requirements of applicable leave laws; - If you are sick please stay home.
• Promptly notify employees of any known exposure to COVID-19 at the worksheet.
More NJ Top News:
- Joe Biden stands on the brink of winning the presidency, needing to clinch just one more battleground state to defeat President Trump.
- President trump has sent in teams of lawyers to Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Wisconsin to contest the counting of mailed-in ballots.
- Governor Murphy has signed a statewide bag ban.
- New Jersey's COVID cases continue to spike as health officials say the second wave is intensifying as we head into winter. Governor Murphy has been quiet on new lockdown restrictions, but has said all options remain on the table.
- New Jersey may be headed for one of the mildest flu seasons in recent memory.
- NJ has added Oregon to the travel advisory list. Visitors to/from 43 states and territories are advised to quarantine for 14 days.
- Now that NJ voters have approved a constitutional amendment to make recreational weed legal for adults, state lawmakers are wasting no time introducing bills to set up a regulated cannabis industry, and decriminalize possession of marijuana as well.
- Nearly 2,300 inmates were released early from NJ prisons Wednesday to thin the population and avoid spreading COVID.
- Gov. Murphy's state and federal tax returns from 2019 have been released. He paid close one-million in taxes on income of roughly $2.7 million.
- Led by a Pennsauken brewery, several local beermakers have come together for the third year in a row to brew their "friends-giving" potluck IPA. All the proceeds go to area charities that fight food insecurity.