Bridgewater offering safe Halloween festival in mall parking lot

Just this week we talked about how certain New Jersey towns are declaring a ban on trick-or-treating. Bound Brook, Plainfield and Glen Ridge are among them.

Bridgewater is embracing Halloween. No word of them banning trick-or-treating at this point. In fact their township website has a list of guidelines for Halloween while a pandemic is in play. In it, not only is there no mention of banning, they offer tips for safer trick-or-treating. Things like wearing a protective mask (not the Halloween mask, that doesn't count), keeping at least six feet apart from other groups of candy seekers, and either wearing gloves or using hand sanitizer along the way.

But they're doing even more.

The day before Halloween, Friday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., the parking lot at Bridgewater Commons Mall is being taken over by the township for a Halloween Festival. There's going to be music and prizes and all things Halloween. But they're being smart about it. The activities will be set up with social distancing in mind. To control the crowd count you have to register ahead of time. A link with information goes up Thursday on the township's website. Facemasks will have to be worn, and again, not the costume kind.

Mayor Matt Moench told MyCentralJersey.com, "We not only thank Bridgewater Commons for hosting this year's outdoor festival in the mall's parking lot, but for their enthusiasm and participation in helping us to create a safe and memorable experience."

It's good to see a town embracing Halloween for our kids, who have been through far too much this year, yet doing it in a responsible way.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.