RIDGEFIELD — Two male relatives who live at the same borough home have been accused of sexually assaulting children younger than 13.

On Monday, authorities announced the arrests of 43-year-old Oscar Hernandez Estrada and 25-year-old Daniel Arias Estrada, who are brothers-in-law, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed.

As of Tuesday, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement had filed detainers for both men, as reported by the Daily Voice.

The request from ICE has asked that in the event a judge releases them on the sex assault charges, they be held for transfer to federal custody for immigration-status hearings in Newark federal court, the same report said.

Both men are construction laborers who live at on Hillside Street, Ridgefield, law enforcement said.

A week ago, Ridgefield Police received information that Hernandez Estrada had sexually abused at least two children, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

The Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and state authorities then joined the investigation.

They found out within the same time span that Arias Estrada also had engaged in sexual conduct, including sexual penetration of a child at the Ridgefield home where he lived.

On Thursday, both men were arrested and charged with one count each of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree sexual assault by sexual contact.

Hernandez Estrada also faced two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, while Arias Estrada faced one such count.

Both men were being held at Bergen County Jail pending their respective court hearings.

Every Marvel Movie Ever Made, Ranked From Worst to First

Olympic athletes from NJ competing in Tokyo 2021 After the pandemic sidelined world-class athletes in 2020, at least 18 Olympic contenders with New Jersey roots have qualified for the Tokyo Olympic games. Some are returning after an appearance in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016 — while others find themselves in their first Olympics.

Here's the roundup of contenders, grouped by sport, with the opening ceremony set for July 23.