Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Friday:

Weight would be added to NJ anti-discrimination law Weight would be added to NJ anti-discrimination law (Kenny Eliason via Unsplash) loading...

⚖️ NJ Senate passes bill adding height, weight to discrimination law

🏛️ Measure heads to Assembly, could be signed by governor

📍Would make NJ among few states banning weight-based bias

TRENTON — New Jersey would become a nationwide leader by adding weight and height to anti-discrimination law under a measure moving through the Statehouse.

State Sen. Andrew Zwicker, D-Mercer, said that he has been working to get this passed for several legislative sessions.

The bill recently cleared the Senate and was referred to the Assembly Judiciary Committee on March 10.

If passed and signed by Gov. Mikie Sherrill, it would amend the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, “except in any circumstance in which the height or weight of an individual is a bona fide occupational qualification.”

State law already prohibits discrimination in employment, housing, and places of public accommodation based on protected characteristics that include race, religion, color, national origin, ancestry, age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, marital or family status and disability.

Zwicker said economists and studies have shown that heavier workers face discrimination.

Secret Service agents will lead training exercises at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster in March 2026 (inset) Pres. Donald Trump on March 16 (Google Maps, Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Secret Service agents will lead training exercises at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster in March 2026 (inset) Pres. Donald Trump on March 16 (Google Maps, Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) loading...

🚁 Secret Service-led drills planned at Trump National Bedminster

🔊 Residents might hear simulated gunfire, see helicopters and drones

📅 Training set for two days, no road closures expected

BEDMINSTER — Officials in Somerset County are warning residents about upcoming training exercises at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster that could appear and sound intense.

On Monday, March 23, and Tuesday, March 24, the routine drills will involve federal and local law enforcement. The U.S. Secret Service is in charge.

Despite the activity, there will be no road closures. The actual drills will not be seen by the public.

“Members of the public may hear simulated gunfire and other pyrotechnics, as well as see helicopters, drones, and an increased law enforcement presence” at and near the property owned by President Donald Trump, according to Somerset County officials in a social media post on Thursday.

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⚖️ Trump administration launches abortion coverage investigations in 13 states, including NJ

🗣️ Gov. Mikie Sherrill blasts probe as a “fishing expedition” and vows to fight

💰 Dispute over Weldon Amendment could put federal health funding at risk

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has opened investigations into 13 states that require certain health insurance plans to cover abortion — including New Jersey — intensifying a national political fight over reproductive rights and federal funding.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill quickly condemned the move, calling it a baseless probe and promising to defend the state’s policies.

Federal officials say the investigations center on the Weldon Amendment, a provision in annual spending laws that bars governments from discriminating against health care entities that refuse to provide or cover abortion services.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ civil rights office is seeking information from states where coverage requirements could prevent insurers or employers from opting out on religious or moral grounds.

Office Director Paula M. Stannard said the effort aims to address states’ “alleged disregard of, or confusion about” compliance with the law.

A Colts Neck school board member wants to explore renaming Conover Road Primary School after President Donald Trump, potentially making it the first U.S. school named for him. (Colts Neck School District/Getty Images/Townsquare Media illustration) A Colts Neck school board member wants to explore renaming Conover Road Primary School after President Donald Trump, potentially making it the first U.S. school named for him. (Colts Neck School District/Getty Images/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

An idea that was floated near the end of a school board meeting in Colts Neck earlier this month sparked weeks of mockery. Now, school board president Angelique Volpe says an effort to name a school after President Donald Trump are dead.

During Wednesday night's meeting, Volpe told board member Robert Scales she was sorry his idea got blown out of proportion and his idea to name a school after Trump "was just a nice thing."

When Scales first proposed the idea, many board members were supporting.

Now, however, Volpe made clear, "The board will not be moving forward on the proposed name change of Conover Road Primary School."

No reason was given as to why the proposal was being dropped.

The idea did spark weeks of controversy and mockery. It even became the subject of a skit on 'Saturday Night Live.'

Had the idea moved forward, it would have been the first school district in the nation to name a school after Trump.

Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images loading...

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents cannot be barred from New Jersey Transit trains, train platforms, busses or bus stations.

Attorney General Jennifer Davenport's office has confirmed those areas are generally consider public spaces, and as such ICE agents are permitted to access them, even without a warrant.

One of Gov. Mikie Sherrill's first executive orders banned ICE agents from using state owned property as staging areas for enforcement actions.

However, the order does not apply to areas that are generally open to the public.

NJT CEO Kris Kolluri says his agency is finalizing protocols for interacting with federal agents and, when finished, they will be communicated to NJT employee and the public.

The Trump administration is challenging Sherrill's executive order. The justice department is suing the state and Sherrill for illegally blocking federal agents from carrying out enforcement actions.

NJ towns and their nicknames Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

Which states have the most expensive electric bills? The average total electricity cost in the United States last year was $1,820. That was an increase of $110, or 6.4%, from 2024.

Source: Energy Information Administration via the Joint Economic Committee Democrats

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

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