ICE detainee held since March escapes from NJ jail, officials say

NEWARK — Law enforcement have been searching for a 31-year-old man who escaped Friday from Essex County jail, where he was being held by federal immigration officials.

Luis Cordon-Guzman has been in the custody of U.S. Immigrants and Customs Enforcement (ICE) since being arrested this past Spring, ICE spokesman Adrian Smith said in a written response to New Jersey 101.5 on Sunday.

Cordon-Guzman has "multiple pending felony charges" stemming from a March 16 arrest by Trenton Police, Smith said, without going into further detail on Sunday.

ICE filed an immigration detainer with Mercer County jail and the citizen of Guatemala was transferred the day after his arrest and held in Newark.

Cordon-Guzman was previously deported on April 24, 2019, and illegally re-entered the U.S. at some point after, Smith said.

As reported by NJ.com, which cited court records stemming from the March arrest, Cordon-Guzman was charged with third-degree burglary and simple assault.

Anyone with information on Cordon-Guzman's location can contact ICE at 1-866-347-2423 or notify local police, Smith said, adding that the 31-year-old "may pose a threat to the public."