NJ cops: Get this urgent anti-theft car update — free this weekend

⭕Hyundai hosts a free anti-software update installation clinic in Lawrence Township

⭕The clinics are Friday, Saturday & Sunday

⭕The update will fix a security issue discovered in a TikToc Challenge

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — Hyundai owners can upgrade their vehicle's security software during an installation event in Mercer County.

It was a TikTok challenge that led to the discovery of a way to start up a Hyundai without a key in under a minute. Online posts have gone so far as to challenge users to steal Hyundais and Kias and upload videos of their exploits.

In 2023, Kia and Hyundai announced that they had developed theft deterrent software for their vehicles that "lack an immobilizer" and use a specific type of blade key that has to be turned in the ignition in order to be started.

Free event this weekend

The update is free for vehicle owners who reach out for the fix. The automaker has held 32 events around the county to make the installation. The latest will be at Lawerence High School on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is at the high school parking lot on Princeton Pike and is open to any Hyundai owner.

Sticker placed in the window after anti-theft software is updated by Hyundai Sticker placed in the window after anti-theft software is updated by Hyundai (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

43,000 Hyundai owners in a 50-mile radius

The update is completely free and no ID is required. Drivers can sit in a tented lounge while the work is done. Car owners will also receive a free steering wheel lock.

On Saturday, those who come by will get a free car wash by the Lawrence High School school cheer squad.

"We developed a relationship with over 1,000 police departments across the country where we've distributed over 300,000 steering wheel locks to communities all over the nation," Dave VandeLinde, vice president for Hyundai Motor America, said during a press briefing about the installation at Lawrence High School.

About 3.7 million vehicles have received the update so far and 70% of eligible vehicles are expected to be complete by the end of 2024, according to VandeLinde.

There are 43,000 Hyundai owners within a 50-mile radius of Lawrence Township. How many can they realistically handle?

"We won't get that many people that come in in clinics like this. We've seen as high as 800 a day. But our average, frankly, is somewhere around 175 to 250 customers a day. So that's still a lot of cars to be able to process," VandeLinde said.

VandeLinde said that the work can also be done at no cost by any Hyundai dealer.

Steering wheel lock Hyundai will give to those who get anti-theft software update Steering wheel lock Hyundai will give to those who get anti-theft software update (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

Simple steps still work

Although Hyundai does not have access to numbers, the work appears to be having an impact on the number of stolen vehicles, according to VandeLinde.

"The data point that we do track is parts demand. Parts that are used for break ins, things like door glass or things like ignition switches or the steering column covers. We see a steep reduction in those. We also see a reduction as kind of ad hoc information that's coming back from the police departments. Two weeks ago in Texas, we had a police chief has said that their Hyundai thefts were down about 50% versus the prior year," VandeLinde said.

Lawrence police Chief Chris Longo said that all vehicle owners can protect themselves against car thefts by locking their cars, not storing remote keys near their vehicle and taking valuables out their vehicles.

