HAMILTON (Mercer) — A 63-year-old is dead following a vehicle-pedestrian collision Wednesday afternoon.

According to Hamilton police, township resident Mohamed Ahmed was struck by a minivan while trying to cross the street at a mid-block location.

A preliminary investigation finds Ahmed was attempting to cross Hamilton Ave. at approximately 4:10 p.m., while 72-year-old Charles Cavallo, of Trenton, was traveling westbound in a Chrysler Town & Country minivan, near the intersection with Donald Drive.

Hamilton Ave. and Donald Dr., Hamilton (Google Maps) Hamilton Ave. and Donald Dr., Hamilton (Google Maps) loading...

When Ahmed entered the westbound lane, he was hit by Cavallo, police say.

Ahmed was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The dog was not injured in the accident.

According to the initial investigation, it appears Cavallo had a green light while approaching the intersection, and that Ahmed did not use a crosswalk to attempt to cross the street.

An investigation is ongoing. Police do not believe Cavallo was speeding.

Any witnesses to the deadly collision are being asked to contact the Hamilton Police Traffic Unit at 609-581-4000.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Top 30 schools most violent schools in New Jersey These are the schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of violence. The rankings are based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. New Jersey 101.5 ranked the schools based on the rate of reported violent incidents per 100 students. Schools with enrolment less than 100 are excluded. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5