Hundreds remember NJ’s Samantha Josephson at vigil

Hundreds of University of South Carolina students, family, and friends remembered slain student Samantha Josephson of Robbinsvillle at a vigil on Sunday night.

Members of Josephson's family spoke to the crowd about the 21-year-old, who was found dead on Friday after getting into a car she thought was her Uber ride. Her father, Seymour Josephson, said he will make rideshare safety his life’s mission, according to WIS TV .

"Part of my mission in life now is going around, talking. Because I can. Educating, getting that out. And hopefully putting pressure on Uber and Lyft." Seymour Josephson said. "What we have learned is that you cannot, men or women, you guys have to travel together."

Samantha Josephson (Columbia, SC police)

Seymour also told the crowd the family had been planning a surprise visit to South Carolina this weekend.

Another student echoed the message and said it would be Samanatha's legacy.

Her boyfriend, identified as "Greg," tearfully said she was the love of his life and he saw a "clear future with her."

Seymour Josephson said his daughter loved USC.

"She was a Gamecock," he said referring to the school's mascot, according to the State newspaper .

The driver of the car now charged with murder and kidnapping for her death, Nathaniel David Rowland, 24, waived his first court appearance on Sunday, according to WIS TV, but Josephson's family was in the courtroom. Marci Josephson, Samantha's mother, read a statement to the judge calling Rowland's actions "senseless, vile and unacceptable."

"There are no words to describe the immense pain, his actions have caused our family and friends. He’s taken away a piece of our heart, soul and life. Shame on him. We thought he would be here to see his evil face. I can not fathom how someone could randomly select a person, a beautiful girl and steal her life away," Marci Josephson told the judge.

"A hole in our universe and we see the unimaginable ripple, affect her world. I implore the court to deny bail, or the posting of a bond. He should never be given the right to walk free again for what he did to my daughter, or given the opportunity to hurt anyone else. Samantha Josephson. My daughter’s name is Samantha Josephson. Don’t ever forget her name. Samantha Josephson. Shame on him."

A noontime funeral was set for Wednesday, April 3, at Congregation Beth Chaim, 329 Village Road East in the Princeton Junction section of West Windsor. Burial will follow at Perrineville Cemetery in the Perrineville section of Millstone in Monmouth County.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: