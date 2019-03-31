NJ undergrad murdered in SC had ‘numerous wounds,’ police say

Funeral plans were announced Sunday for a college student from New Jersey, who was murdered after getting into a car that she mistook for an Uber ride in South Carolina, according to police there, who also shared more details about the arrest of the murder suspect.

Samantha Josephson, 21, of Robbinsville got into a Chevrolet Impala driven by 24-year-old Nathaniel David Rowland early Friday morning in Columbia, SC, city police said.

Rowland's arrest warrant said Josephson's body was found later that day with numerous wounds to her head, neck, face, upper body, leg and foot, more than 60 miles away in rural Clarendon County.

The warrant also said Rowland had turned on the window and child locks in his vehicle, so the back doors could only be opened from the outside.

The documents didn't say what was used to attack the University of South Carolina senior.

A noontime funeral was set for Wednesday, April 3, at Congregation Beth Chaim, 329 Village Road East in the Princeton Junction section of West Windsor, according to the victim's parents, Seymour and Marci Josephson, on Facebook .

Burial will follow at Perrineville Cemetery in the Perrineville section of Millstone in Monmouth County.

Rowland was taken into custody early Saturday morning as he returned to the Five Points section of Columbia. Josephson's blood and cell phone were found in Rowland's vehicle, along with bleach, germicidal wipes and window cleaner, police said.

Flowers left at Five Points in Columbia, SC (Jenna Cisneros, WIS TV)

The State newspaper reported that Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook told reporters after a Saturday night press conference that a woman was in the car at the time of Rowland's arrest.

Rowland waived his first court hearing on Sunday, according to WIS TV, but Josephson's family was in the courtroom. Marci Josephson, Samantha's mother, read a statement to the judge calling Rowland's actions "senseless, vile and unacceptable."

"There are no words to describe the immense pain, his actions have caused our family and friends. He’s taken away a piece of our heart, soul and life. Shame on him. We thought he would be here to see his evil face. I can not fathom how someone could randomly select a person, a beautiful girl and steal her life away," Marci Josephson told the judge.

"A hole in our universe and we see the unimaginable ripple, affect her world. I implore the court to deny bail, or the posting of a bond. He should never be given the right to walk free again for what he did to my daughter, or given the opportunity to hurt anyone else. Samantha Josephson. My daughter’s name is Samantha Josephson. Don’t ever forget her name. Samantha Josephson. Shame on him."

Josephson had been preparing to attend Drexel law school, after her planned graduation.

USC was planning a Sunday evening vigil for Josephson on the field behind the school’s main recreation center, according to WLTX-19 in South Carolina .

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report

