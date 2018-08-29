Human skeleton found on Hunterdon County island

FRENCHTOWN — Thanks to an observant person walking on an island in the Delaware River, police have recovered what they believe to be human remains.

The person was walking on the "flood susceptible island" on Monday when they found the remains, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Anthony P. Kearns III. The Frenchtown Police Department contacted the prosecutor's office.

The investigation into the remains is ongoing and includes the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit, the Hunterdon County Medical Examiner's Office and the State Park Police.

Kearns said anyone with information can contact the Crime Stoppers hotline anonymously at 1-800-321-0010.

More From New Jersey 101.5