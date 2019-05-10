Hudson jail guard charged with keeping child porn at home

JERSEY CITY — He showed up for work at the jail and found himself on the other side of the law.

A Hudson County corrections officer has been charged with possessing images of child sexual abuse.

Samuel Moreno, 53, was arrested Thursday after investigators said they found suspected child pornography on a computer at his home in Jersey City.

Prosecutors said Friday that they had been investigating child porn allegations against Moreno. They did not elaborate.

After his arrest at the jail in Kearny, Moreno was released. He is expected to make a court appearance May 30 on charges of third-degree child endangerment by possessing child pornography.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether Moreno had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. He did not immediately return a request for comment Friday evening.

State records show he has nearly 32 years of experience.

