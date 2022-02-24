HOWELL — A township resident is accused of improperly touching multiple women shopping inside at least two stores, and police believe more victims could be identified.

That is why the Howell Township Police Department said in a Facebook post that they are distributing not only the mugshot of Ehab Nassif, 59, but also a photo taken at one of those businesses, in announcing Nassif's arrest on Wednesday.

The investigation began when an adult female reported to police that she had been followed around the Lidl supermarket on Route 9 on Feb. 12 by a man who, when she reached for an item on a shelf, allegedly positioned himself behind her and rubbed his groin on her buttocks.

Get our free mobile app

That victim also reported to supermarket employees that she had seen the man do the same thing to another shopper, according to police, but he left the store without being identified.

Less than a week later, police said another woman who had learned of the Lidl incidents via social media reported that a man matching the description of the suspect in that case was now at a HomeGoods, also on Route 9, purposely reaching out his arm as he walked through the aisles to touch the buttocks of female customers.

Suspect believed to be Ehab Nassif Howell Township Police Department via Facebook loading...

The suspect was identified as Nassif, who was arrested at his home without incident. Police said multiple items of clothing from the initial Lidl victim's description were found at the scene.

In the Feb. 12 encounters at Lidl, Nassif was reported to have been wearing a black mask, gloves, a blue baseball cap, blue jacket, and jeans. Anyone with information is asked to call Howell Police at 732-938-4575, ext. 2658, or email nsaltzman@howellpolice.org.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Update: NJ arrests in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot A year later, more than 20 people from New Jersey have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

7 things NJ should ban right now