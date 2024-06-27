HOWELL — The parking lot of a shuttered movie theater is the place to be in eastern Monmouth County over the next several days.

The unused lot of Xscape Theatres — right off Route 9 — is one of the venues running a L.E.A.D. Fest carnival, starting in late June and running through the first week of July. It's part of a series of events hosted by Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence.

You can already view the rides, games, and food options, which are scheduled to start serving the public on Friday at 5 p.m.

Plans call for the carnival to run daily through July 7. Monday through Friday, guests are welcome from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, as well as July 4, doors open at 3 p.m.

What's the price?

You can't enter the event without paying. Admission to the carnival is $5. From there, you can purchase ride tickets or wristbands on site.

Guests can save $10 on "Mega Passes" if they're purchased online before the carnival opens on Friday. The passes get kids on unlimited rides for one day. They're selling for $20.

For most rides, kids need to be 36 inches tall. Some rides require a parent to ride with a child, and parents will have to purchase tickets to ride.

Carnival rules

According to the event's website, anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

"A maximum of three children are allowed to one adult," the site says.

No backpacks will be allowed on site, and face coverings are prohibited (there are religious and medical exemptions).

It's uncertain where guests are expected to park for the event. Nearby businesses such as LA Fitness and BJ's will be open during most of the fest's operating hours.

L.E.A.D. Fest at Mercer County Park

A separate L.E.A.D. Fest carnival is running over the same dates, June 28 to July 7, at Mercer County Park.

Admission is $5, and Mega Passes purchased online ahead of the carnival's opening are $25.

July 1 is dollar night — admission and ride tickets are $1.

