How to make corned beef and cabbage, and the best places in Central Jersey to get it
It's everybody's favorite for one day of the year. No, I'm not talking turkey dinner on Thanksgiving. I refer to corned beef and cabbage on St Patrick's Day.
I have no problem with the great Irish meal but I must admit, if given the choice, I'd rather go Rueben sandwich where your corned beef comes with spicy mustard and Thousand Island dressing, your cabbage comes in the form of coleslaw and your boiled potato is instead French fries, but that's me.
As for you, I know that there are still some people on this Earth who need to know how to make a great corned beef and cabbage. Enter John Manzo. You may remember him from dropping the F-Bomb when seeing Paul McCartney.
John has his own catering business called Be My Guest and would be happy to make it for you for a price, but he's such a great guy that he shared his recipe on my Facebook page:
"In the oven. Tightly wrapped with the spice packet plus a bit more pepper, bay leaf, garlic clove and some vinegar. Covered in water. Slow at 325 for about 2 hours per pound. I cook the cabbage, potatoes and carrots separately so that the entire dish doesn’t taste like corned beef. I bake them in the oven as well with simple salt and pepper, maybe a beer, some water and wrapped tight. Depending on the sizes you cut, about 2 hours should do it."
But if you still looking for places to enjoy the great Irish meal and raise a glass or two or three etc, here are some great places you can go according to my following, who should know.
Eddie Testa
Kelly's Tavern in Neptune City NJ
John Manzo
Hailey's Harp and Pub in Metuchen
Sharon Carhart
I moved to Toms River do this year I am trying McIntyre's pub in Silverton
Thomas Thomi Hawk Hickey
Tir Na Nog on the Trenton / Hamilton border!
Keith Vena
Tommy’s Tap Tavern in Princeton & Hooters in Princeton/Lawrenceville
John Skinski
Kelly's Pub of Exit 12 on the turnpike, Carteret NJ
Sharon Carhart
Klee's if you're near or in the Seaside Park area
John Riebel
Irish Pub in Atlantic City
Jason Beyer
Harold's Famous in Edison
Cindy Zwicker
Miracle Bar in Toms River
Billy D Light
Briglia's Tavern in Berlin
Suzy Rose Yengo
Park Tavern in Jersey City
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:
The Ultimate Guide to New Jersey Brewpubs
Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ