How to make corned beef and cabbage, and the best places in Central Jersey to get it

It's everybody's favorite for one day of the year. No, I'm not talking turkey dinner on Thanksgiving. I refer to corned beef and cabbage on St Patrick's Day.

I have no problem with the great Irish meal but I must admit, if given the choice, I'd rather go Rueben sandwich where your corned beef comes with spicy mustard and Thousand Island dressing, your cabbage comes in the form of coleslaw and your boiled potato is instead French fries, but that's me.

Source Adobe Stock By Brent Hofacker

As for you, I know that there are still some people on this Earth who need to know how to make a great corned beef and cabbage. Enter John Manzo. You may remember him from dropping the F-Bomb when seeing Paul McCartney.

John has his own catering business called Be My Guest and would be happy to make it for you for a price, but he's such a great guy that he shared his recipe on my Facebook page:

"In the oven. Tightly wrapped with the spice packet plus a bit more pepper, bay leaf, garlic clove and some vinegar. Covered in water. Slow at 325 for about 2 hours per pound. I cook the cabbage, potatoes and carrots separately so that the entire dish doesn’t taste like corned beef. I bake them in the oven as well with simple salt and pepper, maybe a beer, some water and wrapped tight. Depending on the sizes you cut, about 2 hours should do it."

But if you still looking for places to enjoy the great Irish meal and raise a glass or two or three etc, here are some great places you can go according to my following, who should know.

Eddie Testa

Kelly's Tavern in Neptune City NJ

Kelly's Tavern Google Maps

John Manzo

Hailey's Harp and Pub in Metuchen

Hailey's Harp and Pub Google Maps

Sharon Carhart

I moved to Toms River do this year I am trying McIntyre's pub in Silverton

McIntyer's Pub Google Maps

Thomas Thomi Hawk Hickey

Tir Na Nog on the Trenton / Hamilton border!

Tir Na Nog Google Maps

Keith Vena

Tommy’s Tap Tavern in Princeton & Hooters in Princeton/Lawrenceville

Hooters Google Maps

John Skinski

Kelly's Pub of Exit 12 on the turnpike, Carteret NJ

Kelly's Pub Google Maps

Sharon Carhart

Klee's if you're near or in the Seaside Park area

Klee's Bar and Grill Google Maps

John Riebel

Irish Pub in Atlantic City

Irish Pub Google Maps

Jason Beyer

Harold's Famous in Edison

Harold's Famous Google Maps

Cindy Zwicker

Miracle Bar in Toms River

Miracle Bar Google Maps

Billy D Light

Briglia's Tavern in Berlin

Briglia's Tavern Google Maps

Suzy Rose Yengo

Park Tavern in Jersey City

Park Tavern Google Maps

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

