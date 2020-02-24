Meeting Paul McCartney in NJ … a Beatles’ fan’s dream and nightmare

I KNEW I should have gone to Metuchen Sunday!

Yesterday, all the Beatles seemed so far away ... except for Paul McCartney, who was seen and photographed walking the streets of Metuchen. John Manzo, owner of Be My Guest Personal Chef & Catering, happened to be driving by Sir Paul, asked permission and photographed the former Beatle as he was walking around town on Sunday around 2:45 p.m, according to Edison-Metuchen Patch.

Manzo tells Patch he asked McCartney what he was doing here, and Macca replied that his wife Nancy Shevell used to live here. Shevell, in fact, grew up in Edison, graduated from J.P. Stevens High School, according to NJ Monthly. Her family has operated Elizabeth-based New England Motor Freight for many years.

So here's Manzo, a die-hard Beatles fan, meeting his idol. App.com quotes Manzo: "I said to him ‘You’re awesome!' Paul looked at me and pointed, ‘You’re awesome!'"

This is both a Beatles fan's greatest dream and worst nightmare ... to both meet Paul McCartney and be forced to drive away. But as we say in Jersey, "And in the end the love you take is equal to the traffic you make."

