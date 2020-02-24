There’s no Abbey Road in Metuchen. Not even a Penny Lane. So why was former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney spotted on Main Street Sunday taking pictures?

Because his wife is from the area and he was strolling about taking some photos of her old haunts. Nancy Shevell grew up next door in Edison and attended JP Stevens High School only a couple miles from where McCartney was spotted.

The excitement and buzz took the town pretty quickly, with the mayor even spreading word on social media. Mayor Jonathon Busch tweeted, “As Spring approaches, the Borough is getting reports of @thebeatles on Main Street. There is no reason for alarm. Everything is under control.”

In other words, it’s just another day.

