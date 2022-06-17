Bon Jovi wishes McCartney happy birthday and Springsteen jams

Yes, that happened.

At MetLife Stadium in front of 60,000 worshippers of a rock god, Jon Bon Jovi hopped on stage at the Paul McCartney show with a microphone and a huge bundle of helium balloons.

“Who’s that?” the former Beatle was heard saying as the New Legend approached. This was either an actual surprise to Sir Paul or well played for the crowd. Either way, a cool moment. McCartney had asked the crowd if anyone was celebrating a birthday that night, presumably setting up the band to launch into “Birthday.”

Bon Jovi jumped on mic to twice say, “I know it’s somebody’s birthday.”

Paul McCartney turns 80 on Saturday.

NJ.com’s Bobby Olivier’s Instagram captures the moment.

As if that weren’t cool enough for a sold-out Jersey show Bruce Springsteen also joined the living legend on stage. Together they performed the Boss’s “Glory Days” (all the sweeter when sung by people getting more up there in years) and the Beatles’ tune “I Wanna Be Your Man.”

Oh, on that bundle of balloons Bon Jovi brought on stage? Bobby Olivier writes about the moment Jon tried releasing them to the open air but they got caught in the upper rafters instead. A fail for most everyone else but I’m sure environmentalists loved it.

At the end of the night, both Jersey stars came back out with McCartney when the Beatles’ “The End” was played.

What a glorious night this was for fans!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Famous NJ people from A to Z (almost)

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.