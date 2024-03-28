‘The Bear’ actor might be tapped to play Bruce Springsteen
Jeremy Allen White is not only on the hit Hulu show “The Bear,” he’s the actor who plays “Carmy" Berzatto, an award-winning chef from New York who returns to his hometown of Chicago to take over his late brother Michael's failing restaurant. In other words, he’s the boss.
Could he end up playing both the boss and The Boss?
There is a film in the works about the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 “Nebraska” album. The movie is to be called “Deliver Me From Nowhere” which borrows from a line in the song “State Trooper” from that album.
That song serves as almost an eerie love letter to the grit of New Jersey.
New Jersey Turnpike
riding on a wet night
'Neath the refinery's glow
out where the great black rivers flow
The history of the album is explored through the movie and as any true Springsteen fan knows it was a struggle. Springsteen recorded the songs as demos on a 4-track recorder, intending to rerecord them with the E Street band.
His people thought of many different ways to handle this album. Ultimately it was decided that there was something so beautifully raw about those demos, even with the sound quality not being professional and polished, that Springsteen could release them as an album, warts and all.
The rest is history. A history this film will cover, and Emmy-winning Jeremy Allen White might play the lead. Deadline is reporting the lead actor of “The Bear,” with season three ready for release this June, is being looked at for the role of Springsteen. Bruce’s longtime manager Jon Landau and Springsteen himself are said to be involved with the project.
Could a guy born and raised in New York City and who attended Professional Performing Arts School in Hell’s Kitchen pull off capturing New Jersey’s blue collar poet laureate? Yes.
He has a look and an edge that works and is 33 years old, Bruce’s exact age when “Nebraska” was released. And again, he was good enough in “The Bear” to have won the one award keeping Bruce Springsteen from being an EGOT winner, an Emmy.
New Jersey fans of “The Bear” will surely have an interest in “Deliver Me From Nowhere” if he indeed lands the role.
9 Springsteen lyrics that won him the Woody Guthrie Prize
Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski
Weirdest Celebrity Conspiracy Theories
Gallery Credit: Erica Russell
40 Movies Turning 40 in 2024
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.
You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.