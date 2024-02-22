NJ spots where you’re most likely to run into Bruce Springsteen

Many people love Jersey’s legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen. Others can’t stand him. If you’re in the latter group this information can still be helpful. It can tell you where not to go so you can avoid having to be in his presence.

The rest of you can use this to plan your weekends.

So many people ran into Springsteen and they have a story to tell for life. I’m not one of them. If you’d like to be, here’s a list of his known hangouts where we can’t guarantee anything but you might just have a shot at running into him.

Bruce Springsteen Performs At BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 Getty Images loading...

Max’s Bar & Grill in Long Branch.

Bruce has loved the Jersey Shore since his early club days and this is a joint he’s been seen at a number of times. It’s at 25 Matilda Terrace.

Roberto’s Freehold Grill in, of course, Freehold.

Don’t let the name fool you. It’s the same place that used to be called Tony’s and Bruce has been coming here awhile. It’s literally within short walking distance to his old childhood homes and he loves getting back to the old neighborhood. It’s at 59 East Main Street.

Roberto's Freehold Grill via Facebook Roberto's Freehold Grill via Facebook loading...

Jersey Freeze in Freehold.

The Boss was spotted here countless times over the years and he still goes. A year and a half back he even showed up with pal Jon Bon Jovi for a couple ice cream cones. They’re at 120 Manalapan Ave..

jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram loading...

The Windmill in Long Branch.

If you don’t find Bruce at Max’s you might spot him here at their fierce competition, the original WindMill. Around since Bruce was 15 this fast food joint is famous at the shore. Find them at 586 Ocean Boulevard.

Federici’s Pizza in Freehold.

Another haunt of Bruce Springsteen's. This pizza is favored by many in the Freehold area and comes with a bit of an urban legend. Folks have mistakenly believed it was owned by the same family as Danny Federici the late keyboard player from Bruce’s E Street Band. Not true. Different Federicis. Bruce goes here because of the food not the bloodline.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Island Beach State Park. I

’m not sure just how often he goes but he’s sure made news here. This is where he accepted a shot or two of tequila from fans who encountered him out on a motorcycle ride. Then when he rode off police busted him for DUI. It was dropped when he agreed to a $500 fine. If you say hi to Bruce at IBSP just maybe do it without a bottle.

Happy Boss hunting!

9 Springsteen lyrics that won him the Woody Guthrie Prize The award is given to artists from any medium who carry on the legacy of its namesake by speaking “for the voiceless with an understanding of how a platform can be used to shine a light on our world, showing us what needs to be fixed and how to fix it.” Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.