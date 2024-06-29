The famed photographer and musician Danny Clinch has opened a new pop-up gallery, featuring world class photos from many rock and roll legends.

The gallery is Transparent by the Tracks and located on Monmouth Street by the Red Bank, NJ train station.

Clinch’s photos will include Jersey legends Bruce Springsteen with all access shots and Jon BonJovi. Other photos are from icons Billy Joel, Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks, Tupac, Neil Young, Don Henley, Dave Grohl and more.

There has been no more prolific photographer of rock and roll than Danny Clinch.

Danny Clinch has shot album covers including Johnny Cash, Bruce Springsteen’s Letters to You and The Rising albums and many more.

Clinch’s photos have been in magazines and periodicals, and he is in high demand of any major touring rock and roll act.

The Transparent by the Track pop-up is a terrific opportunity to look at rock and roll history through the eyes of an iconic photographer to bring those pictures to life. Danny is also a musician and that seeps through in his photos.

He is one of the founders of Asbury Park’s extremely popular See Hear Now festival, he is also a film maker of music subjects that have garnered three Grammy Award nominations.

When I look at Danny’s work, and I so enjoy it, you feel that you are there. You are part of the story that the picture tells. In true Danny

Clinch style, a portion of the proceeds from his in-demand prints and merchandise will go to The Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County.

Get over to Monmouth Street by the train tracks in Red Bank and check out a treasure of rock and roll, Danny Clinch’s Transparent by the Tracks.

