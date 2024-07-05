When taking a long look at rock and roll history, New Jersey, one of the smallest states in the country, has such a major influence in the cultivation of music worldwide.

It truly is the Mecca of outstanding musical talent. It is hard to choose Jersey’s most important musical acts in music history, but I have a concise list that fits my criteria.,

I have lived for a brief period in Chicago, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, and Boston. I have traveled to Nashville, Memphis, Austin TX, Dallas, Houston, the Carolinas, Keys and Las Vegas.

Being an enthusiastic fan of music, and not just the rock and roll genre but jazz, country, and blues as well I have searched out and patronized places that were recommended as the “best” places in each city to catch the “best music.”

I had a fun time at those establishments and the music was very enjoyable, but it missed something that Jersey artists put into each song. There is a soulful from the gut commitment to the material and a connection with the audience only experienced by the best groups in the world.

Here in New Jersey, you can feel it and enjoy it and most of the time you end up living it. That overall feeling is a rarity elsewhere throughout the country.

With that said, and I realize some of you will disagree with me but here are my top musical acts that influenced the best in music history, in no order:

Bruce Springsteen - Freehold, NJ

It has been said repeatedly, nobody puts on a rock and roll show like Bruce Springsteen.

His influence is deep from playing till 4 a.m. at the Upstage Club on Cookman Avenue in Asbury Park in 1970 to selling out MetLife Stadium for multiple shows. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; he has been producing albums since 1971 and his career has spanned over 6 decades. That is incredible and so is he.

Frank Sinatra - Hoboken, NJ

There was no more popular entertainer in the world in the 40’s and 50’s than Frank Sinatra. He sold over 150 million albums and is one of the world’s biggest selling music artists in the history of music. His music genre spanned traditional pop, jazz, big band, and swing.

He excelled at every genre. His first debut album was in 1946 and he recorded his last album in the 1990’s. Fans purchased his tour tickets with record swiftness and his tour sold out in seventeen countries in 1992. There was a reason he was labeled “Chairman of the Board,” he was when it came to music.

Bon Jovi - Sayreville, NJ

There is a reason the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has criteria that states that it must be 25 years since the first album was released before an artist will be considered for induction. Bon Jovi met those criteria and more.

They were known as the first “hair band” that rocked the MTV world and every stadium that they played. It also led to imitation bands trying to simulate Bon Jovi’s success. Many groups failed because they were not Bon Jovi.

After kicking off their first album in 1983, forty years later they continue to sell out arenas and stadiums all over the world. This year Bon Jovi released a new great single Legendary from their 16th album Forever.

The new album and single are another fine piece of work from a band that continues to perform hard and write great music. They have had a big influence on rock and roll and it landed them in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

The Four Seasons - Newark, NJ

The Four Seasons known for their sharp harmony and pop hits became an icon in a time when the British Invasion including the Beatles were ready to take over the music scene here in the United States.

From 1962 through 1964 The Beach Boys were the only band to match the success of the Four Seasons. The Four Seasons were the first music artists to have three consecutive number one entries on the Billboard charts.

The Four Seasons led by Frankie Valli were a vocal group that made a big transition from Doo-wop to pop to rock and roll. Usually, a group will lose fans along the way to those genres, not the Four Seasons, they became more popular and increased their fan base throughout the world.

Starting as The Four Lovers in the 50’s through selling out arenas this year Frankie Valli still cranks out the hits as he celebrated his 90th birthday this year. Unbelievable. It is that Jersey work ethic and success that kept Frankie going all these years.

Blondie - Monmouth County, NJ

Blondie was one of the first female rock and roll groups that stood out and grabbed tremendous success. While Janice Joplin was an icon, she lacked the overall appeal of the rock and roll fan base. Blondie has sold over forty million albums, they were inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame for their huge hit Heart of Glass and have been nominated and won other awards.

If you ever talk to Debbie Harry, it is not about the awards, it is about the music and the appeal to her wide fan base.

While Blondie originated in New York City in 1974 at clubs like the Bitter End. Later she became a part of the Monmouth County community, including doing a commercial which I was also in to save the parks and space in Monmouth County.

She continues to play to sold out venues and maintains that gutsy spirit that brings out the best in rock and roll.

Whitney Houston - Newark NJ

Simply known as “The Voice.” She will go down as one of the most awarded entertainers in the history of music.

Whitney Houston has sold over an astounding 225 million albums and her music is still extremely popular on music streaming services.

Whitney died too young at the age of forty-eight and music executives say that she could have sold another 100 – 150 million records had she not passed. A morbid but eye-catching theory. What a shame that fame, lifestyle, and pressure took her life.

Her powerful force and melodic voice that she presented with every song she sang made her so popular. She was compared to but more successful than Streisand, Judy Garland, and other strong voiced successful women entertainers. She had the voice, and she had the looks.

She also had family roots that were embedded in the music business. This helped her understand her talent and made her a tad more comfortable accepting her meteoric success.

Queen Latifah - East Orange/Newark, NJ

Queen Latifah is a formidable entertainer that exploded and succeeded in every element of the entertainment industry. Queen Latifah whose real name is Dana Owens is a singer, songwriter, actor, producer and more. The Queen began beat boxing for the group Ladies Fresh.

She caught the eye of other rappers and then in the late 90’s started to rap about issues that face Black women. In 1998, she released her first album All Hail the Queen when she was just nineteen. That album catapulted the talent Queen to stardom in the rap world and eventually TV, stage, and movies.

The Kennedy Center honored Queen Latifah — the first Black female rapper to receive such an honor. She also grabbed a nomination for an Academy Award in 2003. She is on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she has won a Grammy, a BET Lifetime Achievement Award.

She was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame in 2011, she has won a Screen Actors Guild Award, she received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts from Rutgers University, she was presented with the NAACP Image Award and Harvard University awarded her the W.E.B. DuBois Medal and she has won other awards and honors.

Her commitment to music and whatever she takes on has that Jersey spirit and force that continues to be remarkable.

These are only a few that made music history and an impact on entertainment and fans worldwide. They are all from New Jersey and we are proud to have them represent the Great Garden State.

