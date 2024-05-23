Bruce Springsteen shouts out special NJ hometown fan in Ireland

Very few people can say they received an on-stage shoutout from Bruce Springsteen, but Freehold Mayor Kevin Kane is one of them.

Kane was in attendance for The Boss' May 19 concert at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland. Springsteen announced the mayor's presence before performing "My Hometown."

"Big night, big night in Dublin. We've got the mayor of Freehold is here tonight. My hometown. I've got relatives from Rathangan. They're going to twin the two towns together," Springsteen said.

Bruce Springsteen Plays "My Hometown" in Dublin

Freehold is currently working a twin city agreement with Rathangan, which was home to the ancestors of several Freehold residents including its most famous native son, according to an article from the Asbury Park Press.

Bruce Springsteen Recognizes Freehold Mayor in Ireland

Kane shared video on Facebook showcasing the moment Springsteen called him out in the crowd.

"It was an immense honor to be at Bruce’s concert at Croke Park in Dublin, where he sang 'My Hometown' for the first time on tour, joined by 80,000 fans to celebrate the twinning of Freehold and Rathangan," Kane wrote. "It makes me extremely proud to see our hometowns unite through Bruce’s legacy and music, and I’m so excited for what’s in store. What a night to remember, especially with the personal shoutout!"

Springsteen has maintained close relationships with Freehold officials over the years, with photos of his joining Kane and former longtime Freehold Mayor Michael Wilson for lunch at Federici's popping up on social media.

