This weekend in music history — May 22-24

May 22, 1976 - "Silly Love Songs" by Wings hits No. 1 on the charts which means McCartney has his fifth No. 1 single since leaving The Beatles. McCartney would be quoted saying he wrote this song as a response to critics labeling him as only being able to write "lightweight" songs.

May 23, 1978 - Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band kick off their 115 date Darkness Tour at Shea's Buffalo (now Shea's Performing Arts Center) in Buffalo, New York. The tour is viewed by many as perhaps Springsteen's best in a long career of concert performances, with shows starting to grow in length and fans reporting songs having an air of incredible intensity.

May 24, 1975 - Earth, Wind & Fire are at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with their hit "Shining Star." Although the group would go on to win six Grammys and be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, surprisingly, "Shining Star" would be the group's only No. 1 single on the Hot 100 chart.