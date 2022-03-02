How to get your NJ trade business started and running (Opinion)

It's a small world, right? As many of you know I spent a career in real estate before moving into media with my show on Fox in 2013 and then taking the helm of the morning show in 2015.

Before that, I spent 13 years working for the Weichert family as a broker, recruiter, trainer, and corporate VP. I loved the job and the people I worked with, for sure. Still in touch with my friend Jim Weichert and serve as the broker for their "Lead Network" in Massachusetts and Washington state.

Almost every year since my departure, I return to host their cancer benefit at Fiddler's Elbow in Bedminster. My former colleague Ian Leong reached out to me after a decade to reconnect through LinkedIn (good thing I got reinstated after being in social media jail!).

Ian works for a company called CEO Warrior. I had a great opportunity to meet with CEO Doug Kaplan and Operating Officer Mike Disney.

The company specializes in helping talented people in the trades get their business started and running smoothly. We had a conversation about how the government has hurt small businesses and what policymakers can do to help the trade business going forward. New ideas about incentives to get young people right into training after high school.

Mike has some outstanding ideas on what we can do to empower young people and businesses in the Garden State. If you are a job seeker or looking to start a business, or get out of big corporate, tune in!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

New Jersey's new legislative districts for the 2020s Boundaries for the 40 legislative districts for the Senate and Assembly elections of 2023 through 2029, and perhaps 2031, were approved in a bipartisan vote of the Apportionment Commission on Feb. 18, 2022. The map continues to favor Democrats, though Republicans say it gives them a chance to win the majority.