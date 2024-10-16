Spotlight on NJ Small Businesses — Colts Neck Pub 

As I make my way around the state promoting small business through our "Common Ground Podcast", it's a side benefit to discover great local watering holes.

Although definitely not a "dive bar", the Colts Neck Pub is a great find in Monmouth County.

It's always great to catch up with Katie Brasky who manages the restaurant/bar with her brother, Brian, and her mom Connie, and dad Bruce.

Bill Spadea with Katie Brasky and family - owners of the Colts Neck Pub Bill Spadea with Katie Brasky and family - owners of the Colts Neck Pub loading...

She also manages and owns with her family, the North Brunswick Pub, a great spot in Middlesex County.

The sliders, selection of Jersey beer, and outstanding staff make for a great experience for a celebration, happy hour, or to watch a game.

I want to thank Bruce for sending me home after the event with some of the best quesadillas in the state. It was a late but delicious dinner.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

