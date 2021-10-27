Why is Spadea getting blocked by this social media giant?

It's been a wild past few months as the battle over what is an "acceptable" position to take regardless of how credible your sources are.

When it comes to the vaccine mandates and mask mandates, social media will come after you if you don't have the accepted "group think" position.

I'm active on social media while I'm on the air, multi-talking in order to maximize my personal interactions with our audience. On Wednesday morning, I clicked on my LinkedIn account app and got a message that my account has been "restricted." This after a couple of months ago I was "canceled" on YouTube — twice!

Bill Spadea banned from Linkedin

After speaking about the "ban" for a post that I can't see because, well I'm banned, several people took to Twitter to defend my free speech. LinkedIn for their part responded and sent me a note saying they wanted to "look into" the issue.

Of course, I reached out to one of our attorneys to discuss the possibility of legal action, but will happily wait to see if the LinkedIn staff will restore my access. I'll keep you posted on the results.

Have you been banned from social media? One caller on Wednesday said that she was "banned" from Facebook, Instagram, and Weight Watchers. Listen to why...

Share your ban stories with us on the free New Jersey 101.5 app. Send me a chat after subscribing to the "Bill Spadea Channel".

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

