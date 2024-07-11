Spotlight on Small Business: Mangia Pizza in Toms River, NJ

Another great spot was discovered in Toms River.

We stopped into Mangia Brick Oven Pizza in Toms River this week and couldn't wait to bring you the pics.

For the past 11 years, owner Valentina has been serving up some of the best homemade sauce and pizza in Ocean County.

Bill Spadea and Valentina, owner of Mangia Brick Oven Pizza in Toms River Bill Spadea and Valentina, owner of Mangia Brick Oven Pizza in Toms River loading...

The specialty of the house is the "Palermo", named for the town the family originated from.

We caught one coming hot out of the brick oven, with perfect aroma and taste.

Pizza from Mangia Brick Oven Pizza in Toms River Pizza from Mangia Brick Oven Pizza in Toms River loading...

They have three locations, Jackson and Toms River in Ocean County and Shrewsbury in Monmouth County.

Mangia Brick Oven Pizza in Toms River Mangia Brick Oven Pizza in Toms River loading...

Check out the star of the show and her description of this outstanding family business.

Mangia!

