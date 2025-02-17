How Saquon Barkley won the Super Bowl — and Philadelphia’s heart

The Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl champion Saquon Barkley is the epitome of the consummate NFL player.

Watch his interviews, watch the passion that he shows for the game and add his incredible attitude and craving to succeed as a running back in the NFL and it is evident that he is what the NFL is supposed to be all about. Throw in the fact that during the 2024 regular 17-game season, Saquon rushed for an amazing 2,005 yards, which was over a thousand yards than he had as a New York Giant the year before.

Saquon was on a mission.

Super Bowl Football Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Saquon is also thrilled to win a championship and share that enjoyment with his fans. Saquon took the time during the Super Bowl Parade in Philadelphia as he was traveling on a float with thousands cheering and clapping his arrival.

He gave out high five to fans as he traveled. Saquon spotted the Eagles ball boy standing on the sidewalk enjoying the parade. He told him to join him as he was part of the championship team. The excitement for that ball boy had to be epic.

In the parade he spotted a 3-year-old girl holding up a sign that congratulated him. He graciously came over and took a picture with the girl. She and her parents were blown away.

Super Bowl Eagles Parade Football Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley celebrates during the NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

This is the type of behavior that the NFL needs so desperately. There have been too many negative stories about erratic behavior, arrests and players who exhibit overwhelming selfishness.

I believe that NFL players should not be considered role models. Members of your family and close friends should fill that role. But it is very refreshing and a little heart warming to see a major star in the NFL care and respect his fans, the game and smile widely after winning the Super Bowl. Good for you, Saquon! And good for Philadelphia that he is on your team.