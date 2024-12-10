How much the state and federal government knows about these drones

That is one of the questions about what has become a national story over the last few days. It's been a concerning issue in New Jersey for many in the northern and central parts of the state.

Now, even residents of South Jersey have reported sightings of the strange drones flying at night over homes. Almost two dozen mayors have urged the governor to be more forthcoming with any information he might have about what is going on.

Sen. Parker Space, Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia, and Assemblyman Mike Inganamort have joined state Sen. Doug Steinhardt to call for the State Senate and Assembly to convene a committee with the authority to subpoena documents and solve the mystery.

Space, Fantasia and Inganamort released a statement Monday saying:

“Our constituents are rightly concerned about unsettling reports of mysterious drones hovering over neighborhoods and military establishments in our area. We call on Governor Murphy and federal authorities to be more forthcoming with details on these occurrences to help allay the public’s concern."

We asked our listeners on Monday if they had seen anything in the skies over their part of New Jersey over the last few weeks and many called in with stories of sightings. Speculation is getting wild. From some describing the drones as "as large as the hood of a car," turning into drones that are "the size of an SUV."

The governor has said that “there is no known threat to the public at this time” and that the feds are looking into it. That doesn't give much comfort to a nervous public that just wants more clarity and reassurance.

The governor is in a tough spot. If he does know more but it would panic the public, keeping tight-lipped is the best move. If he doesn't have any information, then how does he know that the public is not in danger? Remember his statement, "There is no KNOWN threat ... at this time."

It's a good thing this isn't a really big gun state, or folks might be tempted to shoot them out of the sky. Don't do that; it's a federal crime. A man in Florida shot a Walmart drone that was hovering over his house, and he is in big trouble.

State authorities are urging anyone with reliable information is being asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation through their tips line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or online at tips.fbi.gov and click submit a tip.

