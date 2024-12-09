Must see Christmas attraction close by New Jersey

When most people in New Jersey want to "go see the tree" at Christmas time, they're talking about Rockefeller Center in New York. For sure the holidays in Manhattan are magical, but for those of us two hours away it's a schlep.

Plus getting in and out of "the city" can be an ordeal for those of us who refer to "the city" as Philly. Philadelphia has always been in the shadow of its bigger rival New York, and they've taken a while to catch up on Christmas magic.

But I must say they've done a really good job at making the Center City district worth the trip from anywhere to check it out. Whether it's the two Christmas Villages in, around and across the street from City Hall or the light show at Macy's (formerly Wanamaker's), there is plenty to see and enjoy.

We took the trip the first weekend in December and it did not disappoint. So if you're closer to Philly than NYC, you should go!

