Great Christmas gift ideas for your New Jersey friends and family

If you're struggling to find the perfect gift for people on your Christmas list, we have a great suggestion. There is a mother/daughter duo making and selling some great apparel with an edgy vibe perfect for the New Jersey resident.

Donna and Jamie have put together a great line of clothing and bags that are sure to please that hard-to-please person on your holiday shopping list. It's called Jersey Style Apparel.

They love working together and watching our little side hustle grow! They've done it all from painting houses, real estate, bartending, charity work to running themselves ragged, busting their butts, making other people money and never seeming to really get ahead.

Jerzey Style Apparel Jerzey Style Apparel loading...

Find this bag here.

They finally decided to take and embrace our OCD and lack of patience and go full throttle into creating fun, humorous, sometimes too raunchy for mom, but hilarious apparel.

They have a typically loud, fun Jersey crowd that has become family and whenever someone says something clever or off the wall, one of them says "Put that on a shirt". From the gym bag that says "Just Put It In" to a t-shirt that says "I got a guy". Or a blouse for mom that reads, "Just a Regular Mom Trying Not To Raise Liberals". And my personal favorite hoodie, "Santa's Favorite Ho".

Via jerzeystyleapparel.com Via jerzeystyleapparel.com loading...

Find the shirt above here.

Via jerzeystyleapparel.com Via jerzeystyleapparel.com loading...

Find the shirt above here.

Via jerzeystyleapparel.com Via jerzeystyleapparel.com loading...

Find the sweatshirt above here.

The apparel is a bit edgy, but it's the kind of stuff you won't find in most stores and fits the Jersey attitude. Happy shopping, ya filthy animal!

