The best subs in New Jersey according to the experts

If you ask anybody in New Jersey to name the best subs or hoagies, they will tell you without a doubt where to go. Everybody in this state is an expert on subs and pizza.

So, we left it up to the experts to tell us where to get the best subs at local spots in their area. I come from South Jersey, so it's a hoagie. If you're from New York, you call it a hero.

But most people from Jersey call it a sub. There was a place in Surf City on LBI that was called Suboagies for years but now it's closed.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Of course, we all know and love Jersey Mike's and Primo Hoagies, but we left out any chains and just kept the list to the mom-and-pop's.

So we asked our "experts," the listeners of New Jersey 101.5, where to find the best subs in New Jersey and here's what they had to offer.

The best subs in New Jersey according to New Jersey 101.5 listeners Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈

This is one of the most celebrity visited restaurants in NJ Gallery Credit: Judi Franco