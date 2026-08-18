Imagine getting this letter from your kid’s school:

“Metal and glass bottles, tumblers, and cups are rigid, heavy objects that can cause significant injury if thrown, swung, or used during a student altercation. Incidents involving these types of containers have resulted in safety concerns and injuries, prompting the district to take this additional precaution to protect our students and staff.”

It was from Superintendent Joseph Isola and school board president Jennifer Okerson of Howell Township Public Schools. And some parents are pissed. Honestly? I can’t blame them.

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Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration

Is there really a widespread or growing crisis in Howell of students weaponizing water bottles? Or is this a solution in desperate search of a problem?

Enough parents are bothered by this ban which according to nj.com begins with the new 2026/2027 school year, a petition was started on change.org. Environmental and health concerns were cited in the pushback, which so far has garnered well over 1,000 signatures to repeal the ban.

“Metal and glass bottles are reusable and durable, making them a preferred choice for reducing our carbon footprint. Plastic bottles, however, contribute significantly to pollution, and a large percentage end up in landfills or polluting our oceans, where they endanger wildlife and ecosystems,” organizers explained in the petition.

Hopefully logic prevails here.

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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