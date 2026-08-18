For all the talk in recent years about New Jersey being a seller’s market, some zip codes are warm, others are hot, and a couple are absolutely an inferno.

Realtor.com just put out a study they did in which they found the hottest zip codes in the United States where homes are selling fastest, and online listings are getting the highest number of unique visitors. Of the three absolute best, two of them are here in New Jersey.

Getting number one out of the way, that’s Peabody, Massachusetts, where the median list price is $600k.

SEE MORE: New Nashville hot chicken joint just opened in Princeton

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration

But two and three are, respectively, Montclair, New Jersey, and Sewell, New Jersey. Two towns very different when it comes to median home price, with Montclair at $1 million and Sewell at $426k.

But what do they, and in fact all the hottest zip codes, have in common? A lack of supply, and all suburban corridors near big, bustling cities. That seems to be the key.

That dearth of supply is what drives the higher number of unique online visitors and buyers moving faster.

"This combination of high traffic and rapid sales underscores the urgency and competitiveness that define these markets," explains Realtor.com senior economist Hannah Jones. “Buyers in these areas are ready to act quickly and decisively, deviating from the more mellow national market."

These are the towns rounding out the top ten.

4 Fairport, NY

5 Westfield, MA

6 Livonia, MI

7 Lititz, PA

8 North Haven, CT

9 New Berlin, WI

10 Wheaton, IL

LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey using data from Zillow. Gallery Credit: Stacker

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2023 from January through May, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that homes hit the market and sell in two months or less, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties.

Most counties have seen houses go for more than the list price this year, while the rest have been very close to asking — on average. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈