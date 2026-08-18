2 of the 3 hottest US zip codes for home sellers are here in NJ
For all the talk in recent years about New Jersey being a seller’s market, some zip codes are warm, others are hot, and a couple are absolutely an inferno.
Realtor.com just put out a study they did in which they found the hottest zip codes in the United States where homes are selling fastest, and online listings are getting the highest number of unique visitors. Of the three absolute best, two of them are here in New Jersey.
Getting number one out of the way, that’s Peabody, Massachusetts, where the median list price is $600k.
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But two and three are, respectively, Montclair, New Jersey, and Sewell, New Jersey. Two towns very different when it comes to median home price, with Montclair at $1 million and Sewell at $426k.
But what do they, and in fact all the hottest zip codes, have in common? A lack of supply, and all suburban corridors near big, bustling cities. That seems to be the key.
That dearth of supply is what drives the higher number of unique online visitors and buyers moving faster.
"This combination of high traffic and rapid sales underscores the urgency and competitiveness that define these markets," explains Realtor.com senior economist Hannah Jones. “Buyers in these areas are ready to act quickly and decisively, deviating from the more mellow national market."
These are the towns rounding out the top ten.
4 Fairport, NY
5 Westfield, MA
6 Livonia, MI
7 Lititz, PA
8 North Haven, CT
9 New Berlin, WI
10 Wheaton, IL
LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.