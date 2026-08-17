There’s a new chicken spot that just opened this weekend in Princeton, and I will go if I can go naked.

Don't worry, that will make sense in a moment.

HotBirds opened at 150 Nassau Street to beautiful weather and lots of hungry and curious people. It sits directly across from the campus of Princeton University. There were plenty of giveaways to welcome the public to their 'freshman' year.

Hotbirds already has a New Jersey location in Montclair. But there’s a little history here that could make this confusing.

The Montclair location was formerly known as Rooster’s Nashville Hot Chicken. It has since been rebranded as HotBirds, complete with a new look and identity. The restaurant moved away from the traditional cartoon-rooster branding and went with something a little more modern.

And what they’re offering is pretty much exactly what you’d expect from a place called HotBirds: Nashville-style hot chicken, including tenders, sliders, wings, loaded fries and mac and cheese. You can also choose your level of heat, ranging from “Naked” to “On Fire.”

What, you really thought I'd go there in my birthday suit?

No, I just appreciate the “Naked” option, which is no spice according to nj.com. Because I have said it before and I’m saying it now: I am a spice wimp. Sometimes I want chicken without having to sign a waiver. Or without appearing on “Hot Ones.”

The Princeton location should be particularly busy because it’s basically across the street from thousands of college students who presumably have both an appetite and a willingness to spend somebody else’s money.

Welcome to the Ivy League, HotBirds!

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