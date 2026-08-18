Cold Stone Creamery opens in Freehold Township with ice cream and custom mix-ins
What’s better than a scoop of cold ice cream while you’re enjoying the summer weather?
I’ll tell you: one that you have personalized with different flavors and toppings of your choosing.
That’s the concept at Cold Stone Creamery, and a new location has just opened up in Monmouth County.
Cold Stone Creamery now open in Freehold Twp., NJ
The grand opening happened this summer with Mayor Lester Preston Jr. and Deputy Mayor Alan Walker attending the ribbon cutting ceremony.
The new ice cream parlor is located at 420 Mounts Corner Dr, Freehold, NJ.
Their ice cream is made fresh in-store, with each flavor being churned with their fresh ingredients and mixed with your choice of candy, cakes, fruits, or nuts on a frozen granite stone.
(Hence, the name cold stone)
They serve ice cream, shakes, and other frozen treats available in person or online for pickup or delivery.
Cold Stone Creamery also has specialty cakes for any occasion you may need.
Cold Stone Creamery’s hours for dine-in and pickup are:
Monday: 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Thursday: 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Friday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Sunday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
They also have locations in East Windsor, Kendall Park, Milltown, Princeton, Morganville, and Woodbridge.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.