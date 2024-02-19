How many migrants in NJ — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

⬛ Dozens of NJ towns brace for huge property tax increases

A proposal in Trenton would eliminate the 2% property tax cap for any school districts that sees a loss in state aid.

That could mean a return to double-digit property tax increases in many districts.

The cap keeps property tax increases in check.

⬛ How many migrants in New Jersey?

Gov. Phil Murphy still refuses to say how many migrants are in New Jersey and receiving help from the state.

However, several faith-based organizations say they have seen a huge spike in the demand for services.

Not all have arrived from the Southern border by bus.

A number of groups are pushing back against a proposed New Jersey law that would require low-speed electric bikes and scooters to not only be registered with the state, but also carry a type of insurance that doesn't even exist yet.

The Senate Transportation Committee advanced the measure on Thursday, but committee chair Sen. Patrick Diegnan, D-Middlesex, noted that it will likely be amended heavily before moving further.

PARAMUS — Authorities have arrested a local man and charged him with first-degree murder.

Melvin Thomas, 32, was arrested on Friday evening, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Paramus police were called to a home along Bruce Drive around 5:40 p.m. for a reported homicide.

Officers found the victim, 61-year-old Manuel Thomas, dead in the basement. He had been stabbed multiple times, said Musella.

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — A southern New Jersey school district will pay $6 million to settle a lawsuit brought by two students who claim they were sexually assaulted for years by a former high school teacher.

The male students had filed separate lawsuits weeks apart alleging they were assaulted by Nicholas Zaccaria, a social studies and history teacher at Edgewood High School, which is now known as Winslow Township High School, between 1998 and 2003. Zaccaria was also a theater adviser, and the students took part as teens in the stage crew club.

Friday night Johnny looked a little pale, Saturday night he looked a little worse. Five songs into his set, which started at 8 p.m., he said to the audience that he did not feel good and called up Jersey legend Bobby Bandiera who was in the Green Room getting ready to come on a little later in the show.

