NJ father found stabbed to death inside Paramus home, cops say

🚨 61-year-old man found with several stab wounds

🚨 Son is charged with murder

🚨 They reportedly lived together at the home

PARAMUS — Authorities have arrested a local man and charged him with first-degree murder.

Melvin Thomas, 32, was arrested on Friday evening, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Paramus police were called to a home along Bruce Drive around 5:40 p.m. for a reported homicide.

Officers found the victim, 61-year-old Manuel Thomas, dead in the basement. He had been stabbed multiple times, said Musella.

Paramus murder investigation 4/16/23 (Courtesy Boyd. A Loving)

Melvin Thomas is being held at Bergen County Jail. He is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree desecration of human remains, second-degree hindering, and two weapons offenses.

Son charged with murder

Authorities did not provide any information about the relationship between Manuel Thomas and Melvin Thomas.

A neighbor said to NorthJersey.com that a father and son lived at the home on Bruce Drive.

Manuel Thomas's wife Lissy died in March 2021 at the age of 55, according to her obituary. She had three children with her husband, including Melvin.

Paramus murder investigation 4/16/23 (Courtesy Boyd. A Loving)

Musella did not disclose when the fatal stabbing happened.

The Daily Voice reported, citing unnamed sources, that Manuel Thomas was stabbed on Valentine's Day, two days before he was found.

Musella said that Melvin Thomas was single and unemployed — Bergen County Jail records said that he was divorced.

