How is this guy not nominated for the New Jersey Hall of Fame?

What exactly does someone have to accomplish to be nominated to the New Jersey Hall of Fame?

What if someone had a rock band in the '80s that turned out multiple Top 40 hits including one that landed in the Top 10?

What if after that band goes their separate ways (the drummer Tico Torres would join Bon Jovi) this man goes on to co-write one of the most iconic songs of our lifetime? BTW, he would write that song while driving up the Parkway at Exit 140.

RICHARD HOYNES RICHARD HOYNES loading...

I'm talking about a song so big that it would win the Academy Award for Best Original Song, The Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, and the Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with vocals. In fact, the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers put the song on a list of the Top 20 songs ever written, landing at number 15.

But wait there's more! What if that guy followed up that song with another hit from the same movie that would peak at number 4 and become the biggest hit for the person who sang it?

I'm talking about Franke Previte, whose Franke and The Knockouts song Sweetheart" would peak at number 10 in the Billboard charts, This was followed with the Dirty Dancing hits "I've Had The Time Of My Life" and "Hungry Eyes."

attachment-IMG-3885 loading...

How does that alone not qualify Previte for the New Jersey Hall of Fame?

We could add in all the things he does for various charities. He has raised money for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, to honor his dear friend Patrick Swayze.

Previte has also corroborated with songwriters all over the world to write "One World" to help raise money for the Musicians Foundation, The Actors Fund for Everyone, and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Franke Previte is the quintessential Jersey Guy. If you need something, no matter what it is, he's there. For 40 years I've been proud and lucky to call him my friend. In all that time, I've seen him constantly give of himself to show up all over New Jersey to help a worthy cause.

I could compare Previte's resume to many who are in the HOF with less, but you don't have to take someone out to put someone in, but if there's anyone who's out that more than deserves to be in, that would be Franke Previte.

If they did it. I can guarantee he would have "The Time Of His Life" (see what I did there?

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: