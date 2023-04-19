NJ Hall of Fame nominees include Paul Rudd, Anthony Bourdain

The list of nominees for the next class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame has been announced. The HOF needs your vote. 50 nominees in all across five categories and you’re asked to vote for the top two you feel are most deserving from each category.

Will this be actor Paul Rudd’s year?

Rudd was nominated before but not inducted. It won’t matter if he doesn’t make it in for another 10 years, he will look exactly the same.

Also previously nominated is the late world traveler and chef Anthony Bourdain.

Just like Rudd he’s up for the Performing Arts and Entertainment category. It still breaks my heart how much he was hurting and that he took his own life. I wrote my thoughts about his death at the time if you care to read them.

Other nominees in that category are music great George Clinton, film director Brian De Palma, Academy Award-winning actress Celeste Holm, singer Marilyn McCoo, crooner Tony Orlando, Academy Award-Winning actress Eve Marie Saint, blues singer Phoebe Snow and Eagles singer/musician Joe Walsh.

In the Public Service category for the class of 2023 is First Lady Jill Biden.

Gee is there any chance with that name recognition she won’t get in?

But also nominated is Christine Todd Whitman.

Now Jill Biden only lived a few childhood years in New Jersey and is more associated with Pennsylvania, whereas the former governor grew up in New Jersey, served in New Jersey, still lives here in New Jersey. It’s a no-brainer.

In the Sports category 3 time Pro Bowler Tiki Barber is nominated.

The running back played for the New York Giants (who as we all know actually play in New Jersey) from 1997 to 2006.

Here’s the full list of nominees and your opportunity to vote for who you think deserves to be in the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

