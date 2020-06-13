Academy Award winner Franke Previte writes a song to heal

Franke Previte never stops, he’s always writing, performing or producing. Those of you who don’t know Franke, he’s the Oscar winning, Golden Globe winner who wrote two meteoric hits for the movie Dirty Dancing.

He wrote (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life and Hungry Eyes both huge hits. Fast fact, Franke wrote (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life on the back of an envelope going up the Parkway around mile marker 114!

Franke and I are good friends and he always generously lends his time to judge The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show. He and his lady friend Lisa Sherman (pictured above) are fan favorites and have given our up and coming talent some great career advice. Franke was also the lead singer for Franke and The Knockouts, one of my favorites.

Franke reached out to me earlier this week. He’s collaborated with other award winning songwriters to write a new song, ONE WORLD, a timely new anthem for the global pandemic, reuniting a pair of prominent American songwriters with a pair of prominent Soviet songwriters for the unified purpose of helping musicians, singers and actors whose incomes have been cut off by Coronavirus quarantining; supporting first responder families enduring COVID-19-related financial hardship, and changing the narrative about race in America. It is officially available now as a free download with any donation at oneworldoursong.com.

Donations from the download of this song will help the Musicians Foundation, The Actors Fund for Everyone, and First Responders Children’s Foundation. Please consider donating to these great causes and enjoy a powerful inspirational anthem.